Drowning at Fort Dickerson Quarry Michele Silva
Rescue crews have recovered the body of a drowning victim at Fort Dickerson Quarry in South Knoxville. Authorities say the person jumped off a rock ledge around 8:00 last night and never came back up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJXB-FM Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How does Phil Williams Show stay on the air? (Jun '10)
|35 min
|Frances Mule
|194
|Will West, Pony He Rides 98.7 FM
|1 hr
|Franco Columbo
|2
|Radio Stations
|3 hr
|The Hurricane
|82
|Do you smell that?
|3 hr
|Phil Williams
|17
|Mark Green for Tennessee Governor
|5 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|15
|mary anne ogle june 17th 2017
|5 hr
|Surfing Bird
|2
|Witness to Head-on Collision Campbell Station J...
|7 hr
|ConcernedKnox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC