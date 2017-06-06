Deputies search for missing Knoxville woman, possibly seen in Colorado
Knox County deputies are asking for help to find a missing Knoxville woman who may have last been seen in Colorado. Heather Duncan, 23, last spoke with family members on May 24 when she told her father she would be leaving with friends to go to West Knox County.
