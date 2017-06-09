Cycling 101: Getting ready for USA Cy...

Cycling 101: Getting ready for USA Cycling Trials

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The USA Cycling Pro Road and Time Trial National Championships arrive in Knoxville two weeks from Saturday and for these competitors, it's all about being as light as possible. "For one rider, on this one day, not including all the clothes he has at his house and things like that, you're going to be looking at about $15,000," said USA Cycling announcer Jon Crowson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor Madeline Rogero is a global warming nut 11 hr Sam Davis of Powell 12
News Farragut burglary suspect arrested in Powell Fri BuildTheWall 1
Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :( Fri BuildTheWall 28
tn republicans raised gas tax Fri Need to know 1
tn republican governor and republican legislatu... Fri Need to know 1
TN Democrats Raise Gas Tax Fri Need to know 2
Douglas Colgate Fri Need to know 1
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Knox County was issued at June 09 at 2:14PM CDT

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,015 • Total comments across all topics: 281,664,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC