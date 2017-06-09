Cycling 101: Getting ready for USA Cycling Trials
The USA Cycling Pro Road and Time Trial National Championships arrive in Knoxville two weeks from Saturday and for these competitors, it's all about being as light as possible. "For one rider, on this one day, not including all the clothes he has at his house and things like that, you're going to be looking at about $15,000," said USA Cycling announcer Jon Crowson.
