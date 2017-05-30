Crime 5 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Suspects in...

Crime 5 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Suspects in Red Roof Inn shooting arrested

Both of the suspects in Tuesday's Red Roof Inn shooting of a 57-year-old Knoxville man were arrested Friday afternoon, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said. FBI agents in Michigan took 29-year-old Alonso Shivez Hoskins into custody.

