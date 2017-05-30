Crime 5 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Suspects in Red Roof Inn shooting arrested
Both of the suspects in Tuesday's Red Roof Inn shooting of a 57-year-old Knoxville man were arrested Friday afternoon, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said. FBI agents in Michigan took 29-year-old Alonso Shivez Hoskins into custody.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walker Johnson (Jun '08)
|9 hr
|balkan warrior
|25
|Mayor Madeline Rogero is a global warming nut
|12 hr
|boomble
|1
|Knoxville Mercury
|13 hr
|balkan warrior
|18
|The world is better off without Trayvon Martin
|15 hr
|andyea
|10
|Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :(
|18 hr
|BuildTheWall
|9
|The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily
|20 hr
|Protesters not local
|23
|Knoxville Police officer arrested on aggravated... (Aug '07)
|Wed
|Tiger
|5,860
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC