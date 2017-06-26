Crime 38 mins ago 6:25 p.m.THP offers reward for arson of vehicle at storage lot
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is offering a $5,000 reward for information about whomever set fire to a semi tractor that the Tennessee Highway Patrol is holding as evidence at a North Knoxville storage lot. The tractor is being held at the lot at 3415 Huron St. Someone set the Volvo afire one night last month.
