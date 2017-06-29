Crime 28 mins ago 5:50 p.m.Rapist sen...

Crime 28 mins ago 5:50 p.m.Rapist sentenced to 55 years in prison

Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Lucius Abraham Mitchell, 38, was sentenced by Judge Scott Green on Thursday. Mitchell has to serve the first 40 years of his 55 years sentence without the possibility of parole.

Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

