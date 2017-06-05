Crime 27 mins ago 7:05 p.m.Mom accused in baby's death pleads to new drug charge
Heather Keylon pleaded guilty in June 2017 to drug charges. Keylon also faces a January 2018 trial in the drug overdose killing of her baby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :(
|10 hr
|misfit 0676
|27
|Lenoir City leaders hire new attorney, Scott, o... (Aug '10)
|19 hr
|GoVawls12345
|27
|State auditors question payments to Knox County... (Oct '07)
|Mon
|J witt
|38
|Knoxville mayor joins others to continue to uph...
|Mon
|XXX
|6
|Mayor Madeline Rogero is a global warming nut
|Mon
|Long Legged Mack ...
|4
|Tennessee AD John Currie: Vols 'have to win more'
|Mon
|Spouted phartse
|4
|Sevier County residents express concerns over g... (Jul '07)
|Sun
|Knoxxie
|64
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC