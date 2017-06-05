Crime 25 mins ago 2:30 p.m.Gunman hurts clerk in Dollar General holdup
Knoxville police are investigating an armed robbery Thursday morning at an East Knoxville store in which the clerk suffered injuries. Details about the gunman, who fled, were limited Thursday: He wore a dark hoody jacket and dark pants, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knoxville Mercury
|1 hr
|Question
|20
|Mike Witcher
|1 hr
|Ernestine
|3
|Radio Stations
|2 hr
|Just Saying
|80
|Mark Green for Tennessee Governor
|6 hr
|Dark As A Dungeon
|8
|Darkness Descends on Knoxville in The War on Cu... (Apr '15)
|9 hr
|WKS15
|38
|Knoxville mayor joins others to continue to uph...
|22 hr
|Just Saying
|9
|Mayor Madeline Rogero is a global warming nut
|Wed
|Estelle
|10
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC