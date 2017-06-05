Crime 25 mins ago 2:30 p.m.Gunman hur...

Crime 25 mins ago 2:30 p.m.Gunman hurts clerk in Dollar General holdup

Knoxville police are investigating an armed robbery Thursday morning at an East Knoxville store in which the clerk suffered injuries. Details about the gunman, who fled, were limited Thursday: He wore a dark hoody jacket and dark pants, according to police.

