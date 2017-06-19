Crime 2 mins ago 3:35 p.m.Man, 22, charged in Zaevion Dobson's 2015 killing
The Knoxville man who'd been wanted for questioning in the 2015 death of Zaevion Dobson now formally faces a charge in his killing. The grand jury indictment of first-degree murder against Kipling D. Colbert Jr., 22, was served Tuesday afternoon, according to records.
