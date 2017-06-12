Crash report highlights dangers for p...

Crash report highlights dangers for pedestrians and bicyclists in Knoxville Read Story Aaron Wright

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

"Identify patterns in these crashes and things that can be changed to prevent them in the future," explained Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization Principal Planner Ellen Zavisca. Crash data reveals 8 percent of crashes happened during a right on red, another 8 percent during a regular right turn, but left turns make up 28 percent of crashes - three times the other turns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hauntings in Knoxville (Feb '11) 4 hr Trish 17
Ogle, Elrod and Baril (Mar '13) 17 hr Tom 55
News Lenoir City leaders hire new attorney, Scott, o... (Aug '10) 23 hr Aunt Fanny 28
News Sevier County residents express concerns over g... (Jul '07) Wed DonKnotts 65
my wife wants to take me to a strip club is tha... (Sep '13) Wed yeaIsaidit 38
How does Phil Williams Show stay on the air? (Jun '10) Wed Radioactive Hombre 192
Mike Witcher Wed Kojak 6
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,099 • Total comments across all topics: 281,802,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC