Craig Morgan Announces 2017 'American Stories Tour' Dates
Country music entertainer, award-winning TV host and Army veteran CRAIG MORGAN will reprise his intimate, immersive storytelling and musical experience this fall with the return of Operation FINALLY HOME Welcomes "American Stories Tour" with Craig Morgan and very special guests. The unscripted shows, which include a variety of Craig's music and military friends, celebrate American values through both song and storytelling.
