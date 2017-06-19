Cheapest Gas This Year--$1.96
The current average price is 9 cents less than this time last year. Here in the 'Boro, the week began with some discounters offering regular gas for $1.96 per gallon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blue Eyed Bettys at the Pub
|4 hr
|Gradys shadow
|1
|How does Phil Williams Show stay on the air? (Jun '10)
|6 hr
|Frances Mule
|194
|Will West, Pony He Rides 98.7 FM
|8 hr
|Franco Columbo
|2
|Radio Stations
|9 hr
|The Hurricane
|82
|Do you smell that?
|9 hr
|Phil Williams
|17
|Mark Green for Tennessee Governor
|11 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|15
|Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16)
|Sun
|Lazarus Pound
|57
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC