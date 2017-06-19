Changes at Quarry Following DrowningTuesday, June 20Following a man's ...
Following a man's drowning death at a Tennessee quarry, the City of Knoxville is making changes to prevent people from jumping off the cliffs. Twenty-Seven year-old Dezayas Smith has been identified as Sunday's drowning victim at Fort Dickerson Quarry after he jumped into the water from a 50 to 65-foot-high cliff.
