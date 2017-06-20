Catfish in Knoxville: Preds fans enjoy 'fishy' tradition Read Story Michael Crowe
Andy Cantillo knows a thing or two about serving catfish. After all enough comes through the doors of his restaurant, Bayou Bay, to feed a small army.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farragut burglary suspect arrested in Powell
|7 hr
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :(
|7 hr
|BuildTheWall
|28
|tn republicans raised gas tax
|10 hr
|Need to know
|1
|tn republican governor and republican legislatu...
|10 hr
|Need to know
|1
|TN Democrats Raise Gas Tax
|10 hr
|Need to know
|2
|Douglas Colgate
|10 hr
|Need to know
|1
|Walker Johnson (Jun '08)
|13 hr
|Real Radio HIstor...
|26
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC