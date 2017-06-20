Catfish in Knoxville: Preds fans enjo...

Catfish in Knoxville: Preds fans enjoy 'fishy' tradition Read Story Michael Crowe

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Andy Cantillo knows a thing or two about serving catfish. After all enough comes through the doors of his restaurant, Bayou Bay, to feed a small army.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Farragut burglary suspect arrested in Powell 7 hr BuildTheWall 1
Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :( 7 hr BuildTheWall 28
tn republicans raised gas tax 10 hr Need to know 1
tn republican governor and republican legislatu... 10 hr Need to know 1
TN Democrats Raise Gas Tax 10 hr Need to know 2
Douglas Colgate 10 hr Need to know 1
Walker Johnson (Jun '08) 13 hr Real Radio HIstor... 26
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Knox County was issued at June 09 at 2:14PM CDT

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,371 • Total comments across all topics: 281,646,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC