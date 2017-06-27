Burchett: I'm running for U.S. House ...

Burchett: I'm running for U.S. House or Senate Read Story John North

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett plans next year to seek either Sen. Bob Corker's statewide seat or Congressman Jimmy Duncan's East Tennessee seat. It's certain that voters will see Burchett's name on a ballot next year, the former state lawmaker said.

