Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam praises LeBron James at NAACP dinner
Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said Saturday night that Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James showed "class and dignity" in how he has responded to his home being vandalized with racist graffiti on the eve of the NBA Finals. Haslam made the remarks at the beginning of a speech at the Cleveland Chapter of the NAACP's Freedom Fund Dinner at the Cleveland Renaissance Hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mae Beavers for Governor
|3 min
|hollie molie
|2
|Knoxville mayor joins others to continue to uph...
|1 hr
|BuildTheWall
|3
|Sevier County residents express concerns over g... (Jul '07)
|4 hr
|hempwatch
|63
|Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :(
|6 hr
|binaries
|20
|The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily
|16 hr
|leftist fools
|24
|Ogle, Elrod and Baril (Mar '13)
|Sat
|Wrecked Cheque
|54
|Mayor Madeline Rogero is a global warming nut
|Sat
|balkan warrior
|3
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC