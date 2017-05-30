Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam praises LeB...

Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam praises LeBron James at NAACP dinner

Read more: The Plain Dealer

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said Saturday night that Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James showed "class and dignity" in how he has responded to his home being vandalized with racist graffiti on the eve of the NBA Finals. Haslam made the remarks at the beginning of a speech at the Cleveland Chapter of the NAACP's Freedom Fund Dinner at the Cleveland Renaissance Hotel.

