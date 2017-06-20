Beloved Knoxville cow with prosthetic foot dies
A Knoxville cow that captured the hearts of the world after it received a prosthetic leg two years ago has died. The Gentle Barn posted to its Facebook page on Tuesday that Dudley had a ruptured ulcer that tore apart his stomach and surgeons could not repair it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Just Busted" hits East TN newsstands (May '10)
|58 min
|Jill Cogburn
|40
|Will West, Pony He Rides 98.7 FM
|6 hr
|Jack Mioff
|7
|Radio Stations
|10 hr
|Quote Me
|83
|bikers against child abuse (Apr '13)
|15 hr
|LUKE
|17
|Knoxville Mercury
|18 hr
|Frances the Talki...
|24
|How does Phil Williams Show stay on the air? (Jun '10)
|Mon
|Frances Mule
|194
|Do you smell that?
|Mon
|Phil Williams
|17
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC