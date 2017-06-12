Artists Aubrey, Edge to be featured at exhibit
An art exhibit featuring the works of Kate Aubrey and Lee Edge will be presented now through Aug. 10 at Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 2931 Kingston Pike, Knoxville. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
