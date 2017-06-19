Apartment building residents salvage what they can after fire Read Story Ginna Roe
Residents at a Bell Walker's Crossing apartment building are salvaging what's left of their belongings after a fire tore through the 24-unit building Wednesday. The Knoxville Fire Department said the fire started on the balcony of a third floor unit and then spread through the attic.
