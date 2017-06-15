A24, Direct TV acquires a Dog Yearsa film shot in Knoxville
A24 and Direct TV acquired the film which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York in April. The acquisition means the film is one step closer to being released.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lenoir City leaders hire new attorney, Scott, o... (Aug '10)
|1 hr
|Aunt Fanny
|28
|Sevier County residents express concerns over g... (Jul '07)
|Wed
|DonKnotts
|65
|my wife wants to take me to a strip club is tha... (Sep '13)
|Wed
|yeaIsaidit
|38
|How does Phil Williams Show stay on the air? (Jun '10)
|Wed
|Radioactive Hombre
|192
|Mike Witcher
|Wed
|Kojak
|6
|The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily
|Tue
|David Brinkley
|25
|Knoxville mayor joins others to continue to uph...
|Jun 12
|yeaIsaidit
|11
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC