A Woman Was Kicked Out of Her Apartment's Pool For Wearing a One-Piece Swimsuit
The incident occurred on Tuesday in Knoxville, Tennessee, where Tori Jenkins and her boyfriend Tyler Newman decided to beat the heat by taking a dip in the swimming pool at Tori's apartment complex, according to a on Tyler's Facebook page. Within a few minutes of arriving at the pool, however, the pair were asked to leave due to Tori's "inappropriate" swimsuit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Teen Vogue.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sanctuary Knoxville
|11 min
|EL FISEE GRONDAY
|3
|surveillance drones flying over knox and other ... (Mar '13)
|2 hr
|rustyshackleford
|53
|Knoxville Chamber unveils Market Square webcam (Aug '07)
|2 hr
|derick smalls
|20
|C and J tree service removing bad reviews
|4 hr
|River
|1
|Ogle, Elrod and Baril (Mar '13)
|10 hr
|Hail Satan
|56
|Do you smell that?
|13 hr
|rustyshackleford
|21
|Roads closings for bike races WHY???
|14 hr
|Wheel Tax
|2
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC