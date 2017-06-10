2 people killed in Knox County after single car accident

2 people killed in Knox County after ...

Two people are dead following a Saturday night car crash in Knoxville according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. The crash reportedly started when a red Chevrolet Corvette was traveling on Brown Gap Road around 8:30 p.m. and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

