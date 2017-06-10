2 people killed in Knox County after single car accident
Two people are dead following a Saturday night car crash in Knoxville according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. The crash reportedly started when a red Chevrolet Corvette was traveling on Brown Gap Road around 8:30 p.m. and the driver lost control of the vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mencer tree morning convoy
|5 hr
|Tallvol
|2
|The world is better off without Trayvon Martin
|5 hr
|fact
|11
|Mayor Madeline Rogero is a global warming nut
|9 hr
|Hajib
|15
|tn republicans raised gas tax
|13 hr
|Tug
|3
|Knoxville mayor joins others to continue to uph...
|17 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|10
|Farragut burglary suspect arrested in Powell
|23 hr
|Dindu Nuffin
|2
|Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :(
|Sat
|misfit 0676
|29
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC