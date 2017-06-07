2 confirmed cases of dog flu in Tennessee
A release from the college's virology laboratory said the samples tested positive for Type A influenza, but testing is still underway to determine if it is H3N2 influenza, a strain confirmed in other dogs in the Southeast. H3N2 was first reported in Korea in 2007, originating in birds.
