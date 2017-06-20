11 dead in 8 Knoxville, Knox County s...

11 dead in 8 Knoxville, Knox County shootings in last 6 weeks

17 hrs ago

Eleven people have been killed in Knoxville and Knox County in the last six weeks as a result of shootings. Four people were shot and killed on June 22 alone, in two separate incidents.

Knoxville, TN

