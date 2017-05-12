Zoo Knoxville: Mysterious reptile dea...

Zoo Knoxville: Mysterious reptile deaths most likely caused by toxic agent

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Lab results found 34 reptiles deaths at Zoo Knoxville in March were most likely due to a toxic agent, but questions still surround the sudden deaths. The animals were found dead in their cages by zoo keepers on March 22. All of the reptiles died in the zoo's reptile complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police identify body found in North Knoxville (Apr '08) 8 hr commenters 17
Pants Down Spanking??!! (Jul '11) 12 hr Grimy Phoxx 26
News Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex... 12 hr Squdley 7
Tennessee Democrats 12 hr Socialist Workers... 26
Male Boxer mix to Breed 13 hr Dennie 2
News Lesbian couple get divorce after politically ch... Thu Marcavage s Emission 21
News Inspector finds dirty equipment, improperly sto... Thu South Knox Hombre 1
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,932 • Total comments across all topics: 280,972,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC