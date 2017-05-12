Zoo Knoxville: Mysterious reptile deaths most likely caused by toxic agent
Lab results found 34 reptiles deaths at Zoo Knoxville in March were most likely due to a toxic agent, but questions still surround the sudden deaths. The animals were found dead in their cages by zoo keepers on March 22. All of the reptiles died in the zoo's reptile complex.
