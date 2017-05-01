Worlda s Fair Beer returns to Knoxvil...

Worlda s Fair Beer returns to Knoxville 35 years later

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

It's also been nearly 35 years since World's Fair Beer was available. The brand, brewed in Knoxville, released nine can designs and sold for just six months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Knoxville family wants answers, justice from No... 8 min BuildTheWall 1
News Knoxville man seriously injured in motorcycle h... 15 min BuildTheWall 1
The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily 1 hr Boring News 2
Tennessee Democrats 4 hr South Knox Hombre 21
Knox News Sentinel 4 hr Jesse Luther 43
News Greg Isaacs' castle ... is a place to enjoy fam... (Jul '08) 8 hr BuildTheWall 23
News Judge denies second request for Dossett exhumation (Feb '08) 10 hr Mongoose 18
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,100 • Total comments across all topics: 280,716,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC