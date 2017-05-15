Woman says off-duty Knoxville police held her at gunpoint while changing license plate
An investigation is underway amid allegations an off-duty Knoxville police officer pulled a gun on a woman who had just purchased a vehicle and was switching the license plate. Tonya Jameson says she had just bought a car from a woman, had all the paperwork, and was putting her license plate on the back of her newly-bought car.
