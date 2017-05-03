Witness to a traumatic shooting: The ...

Witness to a traumatic shooting: The decision not to get guns Read Story John Becker

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

It was a sultry late July morning during the opening of a children's play at the Tennessee Unitarian Universalist Church in Knoxville when a man with a gun shattered the peace inside the sanctuary. " took a sawed-off shotgun out of a guitar case and opened fire into the crowd," recalled parishioner Mark Harmon close to nine years after the shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily 5 hr Uda Ada 4
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) 12 hr SnarkyMcD 243
News Most controversial Campfield moments (Jun '14) 23 hr About time 4
Jonathan Taylor Baxter Wed Shelby 1
News Greg Isaacs' castle ... is a place to enjoy fam... (Jul '08) Tue Skynyrd 24
FAA Owns Your Drone And Property Tue Skynyrd 8
News Person connected to "Rocky Top Murders" out of ... (Mar '07) Tue why 15
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,077 • Total comments across all topics: 280,766,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC