Witness to a traumatic shooting: The decision not to get guns Read Story John Becker
It was a sultry late July morning during the opening of a children's play at the Tennessee Unitarian Universalist Church in Knoxville when a man with a gun shattered the peace inside the sanctuary. " took a sawed-off shotgun out of a guitar case and opened fire into the crowd," recalled parishioner Mark Harmon close to nine years after the shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily
|5 hr
|Uda Ada
|4
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|12 hr
|SnarkyMcD
|243
|Most controversial Campfield moments (Jun '14)
|23 hr
|About time
|4
|Jonathan Taylor Baxter
|Wed
|Shelby
|1
|Greg Isaacs' castle ... is a place to enjoy fam... (Jul '08)
|Tue
|Skynyrd
|24
|FAA Owns Your Drone And Property
|Tue
|Skynyrd
|8
|Person connected to "Rocky Top Murders" out of ... (Mar '07)
|Tue
|why
|15
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC