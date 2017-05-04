WDVX celebrates 20 years growing in East TN Read Story Jim Matheny
Radio station WDVX officially turns 20-years-old on Nov. 5, 2017. The station is celebrating two decades of homegrown success throughout the year, including the big Camperfest music festival this Friday and Saturday at Dumplin Valley Farm in Kodak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
