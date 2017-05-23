Unwilling Private Sector Gives Park W...

Unwilling Private Sector Gives Park Workers a Victory

Two state parks are celebrating victories in an atmosphere of uncertainty created by the governor's penchant for privatizing state functions. Fall Creek Falls drew no bidders for a $20 million plan to hire a vendor who would tear down its inn, construct a new one and take over operations for 10 years.

