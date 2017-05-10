Traffic 31 mins ago 6:02 p.m.Road repairs coming to Knoxville after gas tax approval
Governor Bill Haslam and the Tennessee Department of Transportation have released the first round of road projects that will benefit from the governor's gas tax plan. First up in Knoxville is the Widening from SR 35 to proposed interchange at Tyson Boulevard and widening from North of Little River to North of Maloney Road.
Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
