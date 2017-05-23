Three Star Tight End Jacob Warren Commits to Tennessee
Tennessee continued their recruiting momentum on Wednesday, landing local product Jacob Warren. Warren is a 6-6 tight end prospect from Farragut High School in the Knoxville area.
