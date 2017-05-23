There are on the USA Today story from 11 hrs ago, titled 'The Voice' winner is ... Chris Blue. In it, USA Today reports that:

'The Voice' winner is ... Chris Blue The Voice crowns Chris Blue champion of Season 12 of the NBC singing talent competition. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qTYLHF The best was last.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at USA Today.