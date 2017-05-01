The-Voice 3 mins ago 3:46 p.m.Knoxville church hosting Chris Blue watch party
Knoxville's Chris Blue advanced to the top 11 on The Voice after his performance of Al Green's "Love and Happiness." Cokesbury United Methodist Church is hosting a watch party Monday night to root on Knoxville singer Chris Blue in "The Voice" Top 11. Doors open starting at 6:45 p.m., at Cokesbury's North Campus, located at 9915 Kingston Pike.
