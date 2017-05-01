The-Voice 3 mins ago 3:46 p.m.Knoxvil...

The-Voice 3 mins ago 3:46 p.m.Knoxville church hosting Chris Blue watch party

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Knoxville's Chris Blue advanced to the top 11 on The Voice after his performance of Al Green's "Love and Happiness." Cokesbury United Methodist Church is hosting a watch party Monday night to root on Knoxville singer Chris Blue in "The Voice" Top 11. Doors open starting at 6:45 p.m., at Cokesbury's North Campus, located at 9915 Kingston Pike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FAA Owns Your Drone And Property 18 min Randy 5
Poor Old Raynella Dossett Leath (Feb '10) 5 hr Tippy Toe 2
News Burchett for governor? The Knox County mayor is... 9 hr South Knox Hombre 10
Knox News Sentinel 14 hr Rex Rainey 42
If You Could Choose-Would You 20 hr Just Saying 50
The Best and Worse Presidents since WW2 Sun James 4
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) Sat SnarkyMcD 237
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,070 • Total comments across all topics: 280,698,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC