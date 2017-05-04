Tennessee Receiver Josh Smith Arreste...

Tennessee Receiver Josh Smith Arrested on Domestic Assault Charge

According to Jimmy Hyams of WNML 99.1FM/990AM in Knoxville, Tennessee receiver Josh Smith spent his Saturday morning in jail on a domestic assault charge. UT senior receiver Josh Smith was arrested early Saturday morning for domestic assault of his male roommate.

