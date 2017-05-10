Tennessee Football Players and Staff Receive Two "Championship" Rings for 2016 Season
In what is becoming a tradition, Tennessee players and staff have received rings for their win over Nebraska in the Music City Bowl. The Vols "Music City Bowl Champions" rings came in at a cost just south of $40,000.
