Tennessee Association Of Broadcasters Radio Talent Institute Starts In Knoxville Today
The NATIONAL RADIO TALENT SYSTEM's latest program gets underway TODAY with 25 students learning from over 40 broadcast professionals over 10 days at the inaugural TAB Radio Talent Institute at the UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE, KNOXVILLE. STONECOM RADIO President LARRY STONE will be the opening speaker at the event TODAY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How's Tim Pratt
|3 hr
|Amyay
|1
|Review: Armstrong Remodeling (Nov '08)
|4 hr
|kirby
|21
|judges daryle colson,amy hollars give kids mom ...
|10 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|2
|The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily
|Sun
|Horatio Nickleback
|8
|Owners of Knoxville Tire Shop ArrestedFriday, M...
|Sun
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Tennessee Democrats
|Sat
|South Knox Hombre
|33
|Police identify body found in North Knoxville (Apr '08)
|May 12
|commenters
|17
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC