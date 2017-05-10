TDOT sets public meeting on Alcoa Par...

TDOT sets public meeting on Alcoa Parkway alignment

Citizens will have an opportunity to weigh in this week on the alignment of the Alcoa Parkway that will stretch from Singleton Station Road to Hunt Road, relieving congestion on Alcoa Highway. The public meeting will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Alcoa Service Center, 725 Universal St. Representatives of the Tennessee Department of Transportation will be on hand to provide information about the project, and a court reporter will take oral statements to be included in the project transcript.

