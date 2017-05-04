Subaru Shares the Love with $10.6k for Mobile MealsThursday, May 4CAC ...
CAC Office on Aging Mobile Meals recently received grant funding in the amount of $10,600 from Meals on Wheels America as a result of participating in Subaru's national Share the Love event this past holiday season. Mobile Meals partnered with Grayson Subaru in the event.
