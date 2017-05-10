Stunning images capture hidden caves across the Americas
Images from deep inside caves across the Americas show photographer and his team rappelling down 3,000ft tunnels, wading through neck-deep water and climbing through caverns to get the perfect shot A Tennessee-based photographer has dedicated his life to exploring the depths of thousands of caves and cavernous areas across the United States and Central America. Chris Higgins, from Knoxville, spends his free time exploring the more than 10,000 caves that are within hours of his home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|judges daryle colson,amy hollars give kids mom ...
|9 hr
|CORRUPT
|1
|The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily
|23 hr
|Horatio Nickleback
|8
|Owners of Knoxville Tire Shop ArrestedFriday, M...
|Sun
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Tennessee Democrats
|Sat
|South Knox Hombre
|33
|Police identify body found in North Knoxville (Apr '08)
|May 12
|commenters
|17
|Pants Down Spanking??!! (Jul '11)
|May 12
|Grimy Phoxx
|26
|Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex...
|May 12
|Squdley
|7
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC