Stunning images capture hidden caves across the Americas

Images from deep inside caves across the Americas show photographer and his team rappelling down 3,000ft tunnels, wading through neck-deep water and climbing through caverns to get the perfect shot A Tennessee-based photographer has dedicated his life to exploring the depths of thousands of caves and cavernous areas across the United States and Central America. Chris Higgins, from Knoxville, spends his free time exploring the more than 10,000 caves that are within hours of his home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.