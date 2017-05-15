Some vehicles damaged in THP impound ...

Some vehicles damaged in THP impound lot in North Knoxville were evidence in court cases

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A tractor trailer being held in a Tennessee Highway Patrol impound lot that was set on fire last week was being held as evidence in a fatal traffic crash investigation, according to the Roane County District Attorney's Office. The Knoxville Fire Department said the fire at a lot on Huron Street in North Knoxville was being investigated as arson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex... 37 min Wake Up America 8
judges daryle colson,amy hollars give kids mom ... 3 hr trash 3
News Suspect says shooting self-defense (Mar '08) 15 hr Maxine Franklin 4
Review: Armstrong Remodeling (Nov '08) Mon kirby 21
The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily Sun Horatio Nickleback 8
News Owners of Knoxville Tire Shop ArrestedFriday, M... Sun South Knox Hombre 1
Tennessee Democrats Sat South Knox Hombre 33
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Knox County was issued at May 15 at 2:32PM CDT

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,906 • Total comments across all topics: 281,057,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC