Some vehicles damaged in THP impound lot in North Knoxville were evidence in court cases
A tractor trailer being held in a Tennessee Highway Patrol impound lot that was set on fire last week was being held as evidence in a fatal traffic crash investigation, according to the Roane County District Attorney's Office. The Knoxville Fire Department said the fire at a lot on Huron Street in North Knoxville was being investigated as arson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex...
|37 min
|Wake Up America
|8
|judges daryle colson,amy hollars give kids mom ...
|3 hr
|trash
|3
|Suspect says shooting self-defense (Mar '08)
|15 hr
|Maxine Franklin
|4
|Review: Armstrong Remodeling (Nov '08)
|Mon
|kirby
|21
|The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily
|Sun
|Horatio Nickleback
|8
|Owners of Knoxville Tire Shop ArrestedFriday, M...
|Sun
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Tennessee Democrats
|Sat
|South Knox Hombre
|33
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC