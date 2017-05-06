Rep. Staples names bridges for 3 Knox...

Rep. Staples names bridges for 3 Knox county African-American trailblazers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Designate the Jackson Avenue ramp and bridge that intersects with Gay Street in Knox County as "Reverend Harold Middlebrook Way". Rev. Middlebrook is a dedicated civil rights activist who became a member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and directed that organization's Selma office during the group's Alabama boycott.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gas Tax Increase 2 hr South Knox Hombre 11
News West Knoxville burger restaurant to be reinspec... 4 hr Tinnian Feldhaus 2
FAA Owns Your Drone And Property 8 hr Uncontrolled Airs... 14
Smithbilt Homes (Jan '16) 12 hr Stacy 14
keep a word , drop a word (Jan '13) Sun Knoxxie 114
News Morristown man hit by train, survives (Aug '07) Sat Mystery 70
News Person connected to "Rocky Top Murders" out of ... (Mar '07) Sat why 17
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,697 • Total comments across all topics: 280,869,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC