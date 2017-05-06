Rep. Staples names bridges for 3 Knox county African-American trailblazers
Designate the Jackson Avenue ramp and bridge that intersects with Gay Street in Knox County as "Reverend Harold Middlebrook Way". Rev. Middlebrook is a dedicated civil rights activist who became a member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and directed that organization's Selma office during the group's Alabama boycott.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas Tax Increase
|2 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|11
|West Knoxville burger restaurant to be reinspec...
|4 hr
|Tinnian Feldhaus
|2
|FAA Owns Your Drone And Property
|8 hr
|Uncontrolled Airs...
|14
|Smithbilt Homes (Jan '16)
|12 hr
|Stacy
|14
|keep a word , drop a word (Jan '13)
|Sun
|Knoxxie
|114
|Morristown man hit by train, survives (Aug '07)
|Sat
|Mystery
|70
|Person connected to "Rocky Top Murders" out of ... (Mar '07)
|Sat
|why
|17
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC