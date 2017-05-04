Razed but not forgotten
With the building now razed, the site is across from what is now David's Abbey Carpet in the 10900 block of Kingston Pike. Memories both fond and heartbreaking came together a few week ago, upon seeing an old but special building razed, for state Rep. Jimmy Matlock [R-21st District].
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farragut Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|deuces wild club (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|montego528
|93
|The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily
|15 hr
|Uda Ada
|4
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|21 hr
|SnarkyMcD
|243
|Most controversial Campfield moments (Jun '14)
|Wed
|About time
|4
|Greg Isaacs' castle ... is a place to enjoy fam... (Jul '08)
|May 2
|Skynyrd
|24
|FAA Owns Your Drone And Property
|May 2
|Skynyrd
|8
|Person connected to "Rocky Top Murders" out of ... (Mar '07)
|May 2
|why
|15
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC