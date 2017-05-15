Rains Awarded Rotary Round Robin Scholarship
South Greene High School senior Alex Rains, left, accepts a $1,000 Rotary Round Robin Scholarship from Rotarian Danny Gaby. At the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club's May 9 meeting, Rains gave a speech about what winning a Rotary Round Robin Scholarship wound mean to him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robbery, 2 black males in newer Volkswagon Beet...
|2 hr
|sky
|2
|Lesbian couple get divorce after politically ch...
|2 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|2
|brandon fox country
|3 hr
|Dog
|1
|Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex...
|3 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|10
|Owners of Knoxville Tire Shop ArrestedFriday, M...
|5 hr
|No doubt
|2
|Suspect says shooting self-defense (Mar '08)
|5 hr
|No doubt
|5
|Stunning images capture hidden caves across the...
|5 hr
|No doubt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC