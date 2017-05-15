Rains Awarded Rotary Round Robin Scho...

Rains Awarded Rotary Round Robin Scholarship

9 hrs ago

South Greene High School senior Alex Rains, left, accepts a $1,000 Rotary Round Robin Scholarship from Rotarian Danny Gaby. At the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club's May 9 meeting, Rains gave a speech about what winning a Rotary Round Robin Scholarship wound mean to him.

