Rain suspends Volsa series opener wit...

Rain suspends Volsa series opener with Arkansas

The Vols first series against the Razorbacks in Knoxville since 2012 opened with a washout, as rain suspended the game in the bottom of the second inning on Thursday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Vols will try again tomorrow against Arkansas.

