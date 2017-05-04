Rain suspends Volsa series opener with Arkansas
The Vols first series against the Razorbacks in Knoxville since 2012 opened with a washout, as rain suspended the game in the bottom of the second inning on Thursday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Vols will try again tomorrow against Arkansas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas Tax Increase
|12 min
|Na Haslam fan
|2
|The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily
|7 hr
|Magnetic North
|5
|deuces wild club (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|montego528
|94
|Word Association (Mar '10)
|18 hr
|winner
|2,146
|Word Association (Sep '10)
|18 hr
|winner
|32
|keep a word , drop a word (Jan '13)
|18 hr
|winner
|113
|Most controversial Campfield moments (Jun '14)
|21 hr
|Just Saying
|5
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC