Proton cancer therapy plans for Baton Rouge, New Orleans
Two companies plan proton radiation centers for cancer therapy in Louisiana: an $85 million center in Baton Rouge and a $100 million one in New Orleans. Louisiana's economic development agency says both expect to open by late 2019.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily
|6 hr
|James
|7
|Tennessee Anesthesiologist Dr. Allen Foster Ple... (Feb '11)
|9 hr
|Wondering
|45
|FAA Owns Your Drone And Property
|Tue
|MARSA
|16
|Tennessee Receiver Josh Smith Arrested on Domes...
|Tue
|Room phart
|2
|10NEWS EXTRA: Is racism against Hispanics growi... (Nov '07)
|Tue
|Hissy honker
|1,573
|Knoxville leaders want to "erase" city's graffiti (Jan '08)
|Tue
|Tinnian Feldhaus
|84
|Gas Tax Increase
|Mon
|South Knox Hombre
|11
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC