Proceeds from 100 Black Men of Greater Knoxville Gala to benefit youth mentoring program
The gala is Saturday, May 20 at the Holiday in Downtown Knoxville. The program starts at 7:00 p.m. The keynote speaker at the gala is Wade Houston, University of Tennessee Men's Basketball coach from 1989 to 1984.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect says shooting self-defense (Mar '08)
|29 min
|Maxine Franklin
|4
|How's Tim Pratt
|7 hr
|Amyay
|1
|Review: Armstrong Remodeling (Nov '08)
|9 hr
|kirby
|21
|judges daryle colson,amy hollars give kids mom ...
|14 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|2
|The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily
|Sun
|Horatio Nickleback
|8
|Owners of Knoxville Tire Shop ArrestedFriday, M...
|Sun
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Tennessee Democrats
|Sat
|South Knox Hombre
|33
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC