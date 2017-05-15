Proceeds from 100 Black Men of Greate...

Proceeds from 100 Black Men of Greater Knoxville Gala to benefit youth mentoring program

Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The gala is Saturday, May 20 at the Holiday in Downtown Knoxville. The program starts at 7:00 p.m. The keynote speaker at the gala is Wade Houston, University of Tennessee Men's Basketball coach from 1989 to 1984.

