Perry tours Y-12 nuclear weapons plant, Oak Ridge
Energy Secretary Rick Perry speaks at Oak Ridge National Laboratory's Manufacturing Demonstration Facility in Knoxville, Tenn., Monday, May 22, 2017. Perry said his goal is to protect jobs and funding for his agency and its research facilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shootings
|1 hr
|Concerned Citizen
|9
|Ogle, Elrod and Baril (Mar '13)
|1 hr
|Brian pritchard
|49
|Knoxville or Asheville? (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|15
|The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily
|19 hr
|Anapus Poore
|11
|Do you smell that?
|23 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|9
|Shooting on Whittle Springs Rd
|Sun
|cletus
|2
|keep a word , drop a word (Jan '13)
|Sun
|Amy
|116
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC