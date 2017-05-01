Parents concerned by Knox County Schools suicide rumors Read Story Michael Crowe
It's not a topic we talk about often in the news, but with recent tragedies at local schools and a sensational new Netflix series, we felt it was important to add context and provide resources for you. Several parents have e-mailed, called, and reached out on Facebook with concerns about reported suicides within Knox County Schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
