Owners of Knoxville Tire Shop ArrestedFriday, May 12The owners of a...

The owners of a Knoxville tire shop were arrested Thursday after a raid by the Knox County Sheriff's Department. Paul Sexton and Corina Sexton face several charges following an investigation at Sexton's New and Used Tires on West Baxter Avenue.

